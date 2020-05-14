Fairhope woman plans to donate kidney during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRHOPE, Ala – (WKRG) — Gennifer Taloney, a Fairhope wife and mother of two children, has made a decision to help another family in a way not everybody would have the courage to do, especially during a pandemic.

Taloney will travel to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she will undergo surgery to donate a kidney to Todd Turner of Fairhope.

The Taloneys



“It’s just amazing, It shows what kind of heart Gennifer has for others..and to be willing to do this for me.” Todd Turner, in need of Kidney

Turner has stage 5 kidney disease and undergoes dialysis three times a week. Gennifer agreed to get tested to see if she was a candidate to be an organ donor for Turner. She’s a perfect match.

“I just felt compelled like..it was my duty to help someone. I couldn’t say no you know when I could help Todd.” Gennifer Taloney

She admits that she’s nervous about having surgery, but says she knows God will take care of them.

“I just hope that this allows you to see your kids graduate from high school and get married and meet your grandbabies or you know..have a wonderful future with your family,” Taloney told Turner.

The Turners



Taloney’s and Turner’s families connected through their sons who played minor league baseball together in Fairhope. Turner believes God brought them together.

“Gennifer, I just. I can’t thank you enough. We love you so much, um… just the selflessness you’re showing..the heart you have. I’m just amazed and we love you and I can’t…I can’t thank you enough. It’s beyond..I’m getting a little tear, but it’s beyond recognition what you are doing,” Turner told Taloney before their journey for UAB on Friday. Their surgeries are scheduled for Monday.

Taloney hopes their story will encouarge others to become living organ donors. To learn more about organ donation, click here.

