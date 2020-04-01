Fairhope volunteer firefighters make special birthday visits during isolation period

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters are giving back to the community in a big way while kids are stuck at home during this isolation period.

“Yeah it was really exciting to have something fun like this for his birthday because of having to stay home,” said Ben Jones, who’s son celebrated his 7th birthday this week.

The threat of coronavirus has forced a lot of birthday parties to get canceled. These firefighters are making it their mission to surprise kids by pulling up in a firetruck and turning on the sirens.

“Kids faces just absolutely light up when we do it. We love doing it and we’ve had a great time doing it,” said Chris Weinberg with the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters have visited 24 homes since Friday and the list continues to grow. Parents can call the fire department to request a surprise visit on their child’s birthday. They ask that you provide at least a 2 day notice.

“When we learned about how serious this was we had to buy some birthday stuff a little earlier on and we realized it was going to be a quiet birthday at home. No friends, no family, so having something like this was really nice,” said Jones.

LATEST STORIES: