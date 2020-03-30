Fairhope teachers parade through neighborhoods during COVID-19 quarantine

Fairhope, AL – (WKRG)

Sounds of honks and cheers filled the streets of neighborhoods in Fairhope this morning as teachers from Fairhope Elementary and Intermediate schools paraded in their vehicles to connect with their students they’ve missed seeing in their classrooms for several weeks.

It brought much needed cheer during a time children and their families are encouraged to self-quarantine to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Collins and Isla Kate Bailey sat in lawn chairs awaiting the parade holding a sign that had the name of Collins’ teacher, Mrs. Leslie Davis. Collins, a second grader at Fairhope Elementary School. “I thought it was really fun and happy to see the teachers from my school”, said Collins.

Collins and Isla Kate Bailey

“It was the sweetest thing that totally caught us off guard”, said Pam Hall who lives in The Woodlands of Fairhope. “We didn’t know it was happening because our children don’t go to that school. We heard lot of horns honking and screaming and went outside to see what was happening. All of the teachers had sweet signs on their cars to their students, some had balloons and noise makers. The children were standing in front of their houses waving and so excited to see their teachers on parade!”

