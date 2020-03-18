Fairhope restaurant serving toilet paper with meals

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A popular Fairhope restaurant is offering a roll of toilet paper with some of their takeout options due to limited supply in stores. The coronavirus threat has forced Thyme on Section to alter their business strategy for the time being due to coronavirus concerns across the country.

“Roll toilet tissue” is an item included with the family meal options on the menu listed below.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES