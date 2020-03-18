Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Fairhope restaurant serving toilet paper with meals

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A popular Fairhope restaurant is offering a roll of toilet paper with some of their takeout options due to limited supply in stores. The coronavirus threat has forced Thyme on Section to alter their business strategy for the time being due to coronavirus concerns across the country.

“Roll toilet tissue” is an item included with the family meal options on the menu listed below.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories