Fairhope restaurant offering free lunches to students while school is out

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Now that students in our area will be on an extended spring break, a lot of families are concerned with how to feed their children.

“We know a lot of people who depend on government for their food at lunch and it’s the only real meal these kids are getting, so my husband and I looked at each other and said we’ve got to do something to help the public school system in Mobile and Baldwin County,” said Effie Lindeman. She and her husband, Jon, own the “It’s All Greek To Me” restaurant on Section Street in Fairhope.

The best way they can help the community during the coronavirus outbreak is by offering a free lunch to students who are under the age of 15. Starting this Friday at noon parents can bring their kids to the restaurant for a free lunch until 2 p.m. They plan to offer the service again throughout next week.

“It’s so much bigger than just being quarantined. Those parents won’t be able to feed their kids,” said Lindeman.

The couple also has plans to use their food truck, if needed.

“We just need to know where to be, what time to be there so we can get set up and we can go,” said Jon Lindeman.

If you have any questions you’re asked to call 251-800-2360. It’s All Greek To Me is located at 108 North Section Street.

