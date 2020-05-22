Fairhope restaurant adds lunch hours in hopes of making financial recovery

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gambino’s may look “back to normal” on the surface. Staff is back. Patrons are back.

But the money isn’t. The harsh coronavirus reality for many small businesses, particularly in the service industry.

Owner Josh Gambino is thrilled to have his customers back.

“Just super grateful. Got a little emotional to be honest with you at our meeting,” he said.

And he wants to keep them there. Keep the doors open. So for the first time, Gambino’s is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We want to make a profit. We want to re-asses after 7 or 8 weeks.. and then if it’s good then, we’ll continue,” said Gambino.

LATEST STORIES:

“