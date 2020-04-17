Fairhope movie producer hopeful Hollywood reopens soon, more productions come to our area

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – For Fairhope resident Scott Lumpkin life as a movie producer has been challenging over the last month.

“Well I think it’s a big, giant pile of uncertainty for the most part. I mean we’re looking at projects and everyone is hopeful,” said Lumpkin.

With Hollywood shut down and theaters closed its a daily reality that things are far from normal, but Lumpkin knows the industry will bounce back.

“I think we’ll be lucky if we’re going to be rolling cameras in August. I think the reality is more September, October for the bigger studio movies,” he said.

Lumpkin has brought productions to Mobile and Baldwin County for years, including the recent Amazon film “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”.

“We are in the cutting process. We hope to see a rough cut in the next 8 weeks, 10 weeks,” Lumpkin said.

While he waits to complete that film, he’s hoping our area will be back in the movie business soon. If anything, he feels the Hollywood halt could make our area more valuable for movie executives.

“Because we can do smaller movies and we can do it with smaller crews. We can do it with a local crew base and that’s going to be the ticket. If anything it will be better for us,” he said.

