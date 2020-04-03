Fairhope mayor urges Governor Ivey to issue statewide “shelter in place” order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson has asked Governor Kay Ivey to issue a statewide shelter in place order due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Wilson says she emailed the governor on Thursday afternoon.

“Relying on each city to make its own decision will not effectively flatten the curve,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

So far no plans have been announced to order Alabama residents to stay home.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories