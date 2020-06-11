Fairhope gets ready for Alan Jackson drive-in concert

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the first big event in Baldwin County since the start of COVID-19 and thousands are expected to pack Oak Hollow Farm on Saturday. Alan Jackson’s drive-in style concert will be pulling into Fairhope this weekend.

“They’re expecting 2000 cars and last I heard an estimate of about 3 people per car so we’re looking at probably 6,000 to 7,000 people there,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

The south entrance will be used to funnel vehicles from Highway 98 onto the property.

“The cars will be staged in an area prior to going in when the gates open. They’ll have a crew that’ll be going around and checking the cars making sure there’s no weapons in them. They don’t want weapons there,” Lt. Nolte added.

Aside from making sure everyone’s safe going into the concert, being safe while at the concert is a big focus, too.

“Cars will be 6 feet apart. They’ll be able to sit in front of or behind their car, but for the most part it’ll feel like tailgating on an Alabama or Auburn football Saturday,” said Nathan Baugh, who’s organized the 2 drive-in concerts in Alabama.

Alan Jackson will also be performing in Cullman on Friday night.

“They’ll hear a normal Alan Jackson show, a great show with live audio. They can sit outside their cars, bring their chairs, talk to their neighbor all while social distancing,” Baugh added.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

