Fairhope considering using parking spots to expand outdoor dining

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council is set to hold a special meeting next week to discuss more options for outdoor seating at restaurants. Several of them are small, making it physically difficult to maintain social distancing between tables.

“We were thinking about doing a parking space or two in front of the business with barricades and making sure it’s safe and ADA compliant,” Mayor Karin Wilson said.

The plan is still in the works — discussion still needs to be had regarding timing and scheduling of the outdoor seating.

We will update you when the meeting is scheduled, and let you know what the result is.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories