Fairhope considering using parking spots to expand outdoor dining

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council is set to hold a special meeting next week to discuss more options for outdoor seating at restaurants. Several of them are small, making it physically difficult to maintain social distancing between tables.

“We were thinking about doing a parking space or two in front of the business with barricades and making sure it’s safe and ADA compliant,” Mayor Karin Wilson said.

The plan is still in the works — discussion still needs to be had regarding timing and scheduling of the outdoor seating.

We will update you when the meeting is scheduled, and let you know what the result is.

