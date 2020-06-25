Fairhope City Hall is closed to the public due to COVID-19 case

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Fairhope says effective immediately, Fairhope City Hall is closed to the public.

The drive-through window will remain open for customers to pay their bills. The city says customers to the Fairhope Public Utilities/Public Works building need to make an appointment to conduct business at that facility by calling 251-928-8003.

All visitors to the building are required to wear a mask. Earlier this week a City Hall employee received a positive test for COVID-19.

The city says multiple people at the City Council meeting Monday, June 22nd may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with third parties who have tested positive.

