Fairhope City Council votes to open Fairhope Pier, other facilities on Saturday

Coronavirus

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope City Council has voted unanimously to reopen certain city facilities starting Saturday.

Council met Thursday morning by phone to make the decision. They mostly agreed with the recommendations from the city on re-opening city facilities.

One change, North Beach Park will reopen to all tourists and visitors with no charge, Mayor Karin Wilson’s recommendation was to open that only to residents.

Quail Creek Golf Course will re-open Saturday morning at 7 a.m. in accordance with the resolution the city passed on Monday. Quail Creek will open to members and public, riders and walkers. That is subject to social distancing, one rider per car.

The council says the facilities will open compliant with state orders.

The council also unanimously adopted the library’s recommendations for reopening. They will reopen on May 18th, with limited occupancy.

The reopening plan includes the following, and includes CDC social distancing mandates at each site (groups of 10 or fewer, 6-feet apart from others):

Saturday, May 2

  • Fairhope Municipal Pier and North Beach to pedestrian and
    vehicular traffic; playground equipment to be fenced off
  • Fairhope Dog Park
  • City parks; playground equipment to be fenced off
  • Welcome Center
  • Quail Creek Golf Course

Monday, May 4

  • Public Works recycling and landfill
  • Mike Ford Tennis Center
  • City Hall drive-up window open to cash payments only

Monday, May 18 (Contingent on state guidelines)

  • City Hall
  • Public Works lobby
  • Fairhope Recreation Center
  • James P. Nix Center
  • Fairhope Museum of History

