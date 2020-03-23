Fairhope City Council to vote on pier, park closures Monday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope city leaders will meet this evening after all parks were ordered to close on Sunday. This includes the Fairhope Pier.

Mayor Karin Wilson says those changes will remain in effect until the city council makes a final decision at tonight’s council meeting. Police vehicles with lights flashing are blocking access to the pier at the top of the hill. This is as far as they’re letting traffic go.

Fairhope’s mayor announced the closure of the pier, beach, and parks after what she claims was negative media attention that exposes the city to liability. The pier was one of the few large public spaces still open in the area after the recent closure of Alabama beaches. The city stopped traffic coming in last evening and the city council is expected to vote on this closure at its meeting tonight.