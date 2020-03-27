Fairhope church to test for COVID-19 Friday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope church administered tests for COVID-19 in their parking lot on Thursday, will continue testing Friday morning.

The testing will begin at 8 a.m. at 3Circle Church in Fairhope, 10274 State Highway 104, Fairhope, AL. They will test until 12 p.m.

The church performed the swab tests on Thursday. They administered 166 Thursday, leaving 154 left for Friday morning.

You can text 3CTest to 97000 for more information on who qualifies.

