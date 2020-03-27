Fairhope church to test for COVID-19 Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope church administered tests for COVID-19 in their parking lot on Thursday, will continue testing Friday morning.

The testing will begin at 8 a.m. at 3Circle Church in Fairhope, 10274 State Highway 104, Fairhope, AL. They will test until 12 p.m.

The church performed the swab tests on Thursday. They administered 166 Thursday, leaving 154 left for Friday morning.

You can text 3CTest to 97000 for more information on who qualifies.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories