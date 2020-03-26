Fairhope church begins COVID-19 testing

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County-based church is offering COVID-19 testing Thursday.

3Circle Church in Fairhope is hosting the testing on their campus at 10274 State Highway 104 in Fairhope. You’re asked to text 3CTest to 97000 for more information on who qualifies.

The Hope Center, a non-profit medical clinic on the church’s campus, and the American Esoteric Laboratories helped the church acquire these kits.

“We are doing our best to create zero barriers to treatment, but still while realizing resources are extremely scarce,” said Dr. Al Babcock, who is helping the Hope Center perform the testing.

The church has a couple hundred of the tests and will perform them until they run out.

