Fairhope business offers discount for customers wearing masks

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The landscape of retail has changed. Masks on, sanitizer available.

While Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask order is in effect, as we’ve reported, this doesn’t mean officers are on every corner making sure you’re wearing one.

A Fairhope business hopes some sticker relief will get more people to follow it.

“They get 15 percent off one item of their choice,” said David Colvin, co-owner of Fairhope Furniture. “That’s a reward we feel like we need to give our customers for getting out in this heat and wearing a mask and adapting to change.”

Colvin says he’s not policing patrons when it comes to the mask mandate. There’s a sign out front saying he’ll assume the only reason you’re not wearing a mask is because of a medical condition. He just hopes the sale encourages more people to not skirt around the governor’s order.

“Reward our customers for doing it and following the rules, and we also want to encourage other businesses to be creative for their customers.”

