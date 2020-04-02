Faculty and staff play virtual pass the apple during COVID-19 pandemic

Robertsdale, AL – (WKRG)

Faculty and staff of St. Patrick School in Robertsdale are spreading love to their students through Facebook during the COVID-19 pandemic by playing a virtual game of ‘Pass the Apple’. Even though students aren’t allowed in the classrooms during the virus crisis, they can see smiling familiar faces and signs of encouragement that read, ‘We miss you all’, ‘Continue to be God’s light in the world’, and ‘Be kind, love your mom and dad.’

“We did it because we want our children to know how special they are, that we miss them and love them. Parents were most appreciative of our school community and enjoyed the fun activity with their children”, said Principal, Sister Margaret Harte.

