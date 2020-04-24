MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark Zuckerberg is going live to share some new product updates Facebook has been working on, to help everyone feel more connected with each other even while we’re apart.
The Facebook page can be found here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Oh so cute otter pups make virtual debut at Florida zoo
- Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg gives live update during COVID-19 pandemic
- US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 as some states ease restrictions
- Florida bond chief gives assurances, points to unknowns
- Bodycam video shows officers chasing runaway pig!