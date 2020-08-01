Facebook group says which businesses in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are wearing face masks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Facebook group is crowd-sourcing information on what Mobile and Baldwin County businesses are taking face masks seriously.

First people visit a business then post reporting if it’s employees and customers are wearing masks, or if they’re not, letting customers know who’s wearing a mask, and if they’re wearing one properly before they go.

WKRG News 5 went to Downtown Mobile asking people how they feel about the group.

WKRG News 5 reporter Dana Winter asked, “What do you think about there being a group letting people know before they go places where people are wearing masks?” A man responded, “Well they publicized that it’s city wide, you know if you go in any facilities you’re supposed to have it on.”

Another man said, “Yah, I guess that would be helpful to some people, right?”

One woman said, “I think that’s a great idea, but I think right now everybody should be wearing masks, absolutely. I mean, yah, I do the Facebook thing and find out who’s open and serving and whatever, so I think it’s a great idea.”

One of the founders of Restaurants in Mobile and Baldwin County Wearing Face Masks told us the group was made before mandatory mask ordinances.

One man we spoke to said he’s 64 and cannot take chances with COVID-19. He said, “The youngsters like they don’t care. Well, when they catch it and they’re in the hospital and they’re saying goodbye to their family, you know, you should have cared.”

In its goal to help customers feel safe shopping and eating, the group could also influence where people go. One woman said, “It would probably for me because I work in a hospital, so I’m, you know, I’m all about the mask and wearing it, and I think people should be, I mean that’s what we need to be doing.”

Posting on the group is not the same as contacting the Mobile County Health Department about a violation. If you’d like to report a violation, email: ISComplaints@MCHD.org.

