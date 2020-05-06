Facebook group aims to show appreciation for Gulf Coast healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday is National Nurses Day, which kicks off National Nurses Week.

Some along the Gulf Coast are taking to social media to show extra love and appreciation to those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adopt a Nurse Facebook group is doing what they can to recognize nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers. Here’s how it works: Healthcare workers are posted on the page, along with a small questionnaire about what they like. Another member of the group can then “adopt” them, and send them gifts or encouraging messages while they continue to work hard during the pandemic.

The creator of the group says she was looking for a way to show appreciation and got the idea after seeing a similar group for teachers.

“This is what we can do for our nurses to show them that we really appreciate them risking their lives for us every single day. And they go through a lot. And we want to be able to say ‘hey, we appreciate you,'” said Addie Kimbell, who created the group.

