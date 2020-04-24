Face masks for Miami fire fighters confiscated by federal govt.

The North Shore Branch Library branch manager Katherine Ehlers, rear, stands at a table with Reemployment Assistance Application forms in different languages, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. A half million Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week, as a statewide task force continues examining when businesses shuttered because of the new coronavirus can reopen. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) – A shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters was confiscated last week by the federal government.

Frank Rollason, the director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County, told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were for firefighters who planned to begin at-home new coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites. Miami-Dade has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning. Statewide, there are more than 28,500 confirmed cases.

Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.