Face masks for Miami fire fighters confiscated by federal govt.

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Katherine Ehlers

The North Shore Branch Library branch manager Katherine Ehlers, rear, stands at a table with Reemployment Assistance Application forms in different languages, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. A half million Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week, as a statewide task force continues examining when businesses shuttered because of the new coronavirus can reopen. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) – A shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters was confiscated last week by the federal government.

Frank Rollason, the director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County, told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were for firefighters who planned to begin at-home new coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites. Miami-Dade has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning. Statewide, there are more than 28,500 confirmed cases.

Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories