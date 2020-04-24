Face masks for Miami fire fighters confiscated by federal govt.

MIAMI (AP) – A shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters was confiscated last week by the federal government.
Frank Rollason, the director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County, told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were for firefighters who planned to begin at-home new coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites. Miami-Dade has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning. Statewide, there are more than 28,500 confirmed cases.
Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.