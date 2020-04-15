Experts weigh in on how you can spend your stimulus check

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Millions of Americans woke up to something nice this morning … their stimulus money! The idea is for Americans to spend the money to prime the economy.

“Tell me, what are you going to do with your stimulus check?”

A popular question Wednesday that comes with a lot of interesting answers. Just see for yourself.

“I am going to pay for my season tickets for Alabama Football. Assuming that we still have a season to go see,” said Allyson Hasty.

“I’m going to get my motorcycle back on the road,” said Kristopher Hadley.

“And then plan a vacation for me and my kiddo,” said Hasty.

“And pay off some bills,” said Hadley.

Yes, lengthy lists out there as millions choose between their personal needs and wants during this brutal pandemic.



“You know getting that rebate, that advanced funds. It is an exciting thing to have a little bit of extra,” said Erin Jones, CPR with Wilkins Miller, LLC.

Jones said if you are fortunate to still be able to work during this time and not have a loss in income, put the money away in savings and save it for a rainy day. Or better yet just thinking ahead, there are many ways you can maximize your check.

“With the markets being where they are right now. You can maybe get more for your money if you want to invest in a stock market than you could have in previous times. There may be more investment options that may be more available to individuals if they want to put that money way and start an investment account.”

Jones said there are also some extended deadlines for retirement plan contributions…Just to name a few options.

Bottom line, there’s no right or wrong answer to how you should spend your check.

But whatever you decide to do with it.

“Still trying to spread it out and not use all on one person,” said Hasty.

“Make sure you are taking care of your priorities as well as yourself,” said Hadley.

It will still be put to great use.

“In some form or fashion either going to stimulate the economy, help your retirement plan, or help a charitable organization along,” said Jones.

