Experts warn the Port City of coronavirus stimulus scams

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As panic and fear of the unknown continue to spread over COVID-19, scammers are using this time to prey on the nation’s vulnerable.

It’s an expected task from scammers during this time to take advantage of people, but it can all be avoided by staying ahead of their moves.

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country and scammers are getting more creative in finding ways to take advantage.

“Well it started out with scams on the masks, or cures, or medicines, sign up now. Kits that you can get in the mail. That’s what it started out as,” said Monde Donaldson, Vice President with the Better Business Bureau.

Now scammers have taken it up a notch targeting the economic stimulus checks.

Using emails, text messages and phone calls to gain access to your personal information and leaving many to believe that they have their stimulus check ready for them.

“”What they need to listen out for is somebody trying to make them do something quickly. The government already has all of your personal information. Nobody is going to be calling you. If you feel pressured, hang up,” said Donaldson.

Mobile’s Public Safety Director, Chief James Barber has also alerted mobilians of these insane tactics.

“You should never fall for that type of scam,” said Chief Barber.

Donaldson said if you receive a questionable inquiry please hang up and don’t hesitate to report it through your local law enforcement agency or through the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.

“We just got to be very aware and we got to be aggressive. We got to get ahead of these scammers so that everybody is ready for them because they are coming,” said Donaldson.

