EXCLUSIVE: Mount Vernon officer gets COVID-19 from giving CPR

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — Mount Vernon was one of the first places in Alabama to institute a mask ordinance.

While police officers monitored it – they also followed it, leading by example.

“When it comes to officer safety, we all have masks in our cars, if someone doesn’t have one, we have more than enough to provide to other people,” said Maj. Matthew Gargan.

It’s top of mind for the force, until there’s an emergency that makes wearing one impossible.

For Gargan, that emergency came on a Tuesday afternoon, early on in the pandemic.

“I got a phone call – a dispatch to an unconscious individual,” he said. When he got there, the victim’s stepson was trying to get the unconscious man to breathe again. “He was tired, he asked me to take over, I took over – I had my mask in my hand and I was doing chest compression.”

Gargan then took over CPR as the first responder on the scene. When backup got there, he said he was told to go outside and put on his mask.

“I went outside and put my mask on and then County EMS showed up and said hey look the wife believes this is COVID related,” he said. It was. Shortly after, Gargan tested positive – and quarantined for two weeks.

“Wash your hands, hand sanitizer.., still ended up getting two more officers that contracted the virus,” he said. “It’s a small department so if one person is out it’s critical – if two people are out it’s a catastrophe.”

But if he has to do CPR again, it’s still mind over mask

“I’ve got to get in there,” he said. “It’s my job.”

