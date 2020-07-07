Escambia, Okaloosa add new COVID-19 death; Escambia surpasses 3,000 cases

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The latest COVID-19 data from the Florida Department of Health shows two more deaths have been reported in Northwest Florida.

The health department reports a 92-year-old woman in Escambia County and a 79-year-old man in Okaloosa County have died due to COVID-19 complications.

With 94 new COVID-19 cases reported by the FDOH, Escambia County has now surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. It has had 48 deaths.

Okaloosa County has now had 938 cases of COVID-19 with nine deaths. Santa Rosa County has had 941 cases of COVID-19, also with nine deaths.

FDOH now reports 213,794 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with 3,841 deaths.

