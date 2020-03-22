Escambia County to Close Buildings and Provide Services Online or by Appointment Beginning Monday, March 23

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Thousands of people usually go to church on Sunday. This is the first weekend where new Coronavirus health guidelines impact just about every denomination in the region. A lot of people “stayed home” and used the internet to worship. The medium is changing but God’s message isn’t going away.

The praise band at Pathway Church in Mobile sings their hearts out to a mostly empty hall. Every word sent from on stage is fed to an online audience. It's a reminder that it doesn’t matter how many people are inside because a church is not a building, it’s a people.