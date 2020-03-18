Escambia County Tax Collector: Property taxes still due March 31

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Tax Collector is reminding citizens that property taxes are still due on March 31, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

The office sent out a press release Wednesday, reminding citizens that any unpaid real estate and tangible property taxes will be delinquent April 1.

Below is the unedited press release:

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, reminds everyone that 2019 unpaid real estate and tangible property taxes become delinquent April 1. Penalties of three percent for real estate taxes and one and one-half percent for tangible taxes will be assessed. Over $25.9 million remains unpaid, representing approximately eight and one-half percent of the tax roll. To avoid the penalty, payment must be made by March 31.

Many payment options are available:

online by midnight CDT, March 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;

mailed with a March postmark;

left by midnight CDT, March 31 in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations; or

by phone at (850) 438-6500, ext. 3252 by close of business March 31.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, payments for property taxes must be made online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. If a customer has to pay with cash, he or she must use the drive-thru at the Downtown, Marcus Pointe or Molino locations. At this time, there is no provision of law to extend the statutory delinquency deadline for the payment of real estate and tangible property taxes.

Our online services at EscambiaTaxCollector.com allow customers to check the status of property taxes, pay online, print a receipt, search records, renew vehicle and vessel registrations and many other services.

Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the tax collector’s office by email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by phone with any questions.

