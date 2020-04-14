Escambia County sees spike in COVID-19 numbers at long-term care facilities

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The latest numbers show a sudden spike in COVID-19 numbers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but the state is not saying exactly where those cases are being reported.

In Escambia County, 29 cases were reported as of Monday at long-term care facilities and it has the seventh-highest numbers in the state of Florida.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson think there is a facility with confirmed cases in the city limits. He’s upset that location is not public information.

“I don’t think this is the right decision at all,” Mayor Robinson said in his weekly virtual press conference. “Everybody’s on edge and it would have been better for us to identify where this was occurring.”

The state surgeon general is in charge of disclosing those facilities but that’s not being released for privacy reasons.

“I realize there is a challenge in that everybody in that nursing home is not going to have it, and it has the potential to create more panic,” Mayor Robinson said.

Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley said the county is not allowed to give out that information.

“We strongly encourage nursing homes to work with the state surgeon general to publicly disclose if there have been positive COVID-19 cases in their facility in the Escambia county community,” Gilley said. “We believe it is in the public’s best interest for the facilities be as transparent as possible within the extent of the state and federal laws.”

