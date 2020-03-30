Escambia County, FL Schools out until at least May 1st

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG)–

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

SUPERINTENDENT MALCOLM THOMAS ANNOUNCES

STUDENTS REMAIN OUT OF SCHOOL THROUGH

MAY 1, 2020

In accordance with a recommendation by Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced that all Escambia County, FL, District students will remain out of school through Friday, May 1, 2020.

Superintendent Thomas stated, “The main objective is to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 to our community, while also delivering the district’s Instructional Continuity Plan to students and parents during this time of social distancing.”

Hours of operation for the district from March 30, 2020, through May 1, 2020, will be 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Employees will continue to follow their work schedule as already defined by their immediate supervisor.

Superintendent Thomas will continue to provide updates to families and staff by automated telephone messages. Parents and employees are encouraged to monitor district media sources, including the district website.

For information about Escambia County’s public schools go to: https://ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com/ Like ECSD on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ecsdfl. Go to the Escambia Schools Public Relations page on Facebook, to see videoand photos of other recent events at www.facebook.com/ecsd.public.

ECSD PRC March 30, 2020

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: