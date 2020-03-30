Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office confirmed an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee is a civil processor, a person who performs tasks such as serving eviction paperwork. Amber Southard of the ECSO said the employee has little interaction with other employees and the community.

