Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — As many store shelves have become void of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, a distillery in Northwest Florida has stepped up to fill the demand.

Rollins Distillery, 5680 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Unit D-10, has made more than 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer at its distillery in the past week. It is offering them to first responders, assisted-living facilities, the community, and more.