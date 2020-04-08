Escambia County, Fla., marks 3rd COVID-19 death, cases rise to 182

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 91-year-old Escambia County woman has died due to complications from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman’s case was not travel-related but she did come in contact with someone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The woman’s death marks the third person to die in Escambia County after contracting the virus.

A 78-year-old man reportedly died on Monday. A 75-year-old woman in Escambia County has also died from coronavirus. Her death was reported Saturday.

In nearby Santa Rosa County, a 71-year-old man and a 81-year-old woman have also died. There cases were previously reported.

An 87-year-old man also died in Okaloosa County due to COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has grown to more than 15,500. Escambia County has 182 cases. Santa Rosa County has 70 cases and Okaloosa County has 78.