Escambia County, Fla., discontinuing COVID-19 Dashboard

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will discontinue the COVID-19 dashboard featuring daily hospitalization updates and weekly death totals on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The county says because of the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the last day it will track local hospitalizations and death totals will be Friday, Nov. 5.

The Escambia County COVID-19 webpage will continue to be updated and include a list of testing sites, vaccination locations, prevention tips, resources, and news releases.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation with our healthcare partners,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said in a press release. “As long as the hospitalizations remain under 50, we are going to discontinue the COVID-19 dashboard after Friday, Nov. 5.”

For updates and additional information, visit the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County.