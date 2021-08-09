Escambia County COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record highs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County, Florida have soared to record highs, according to health care officials.

At a press conference Monday morning, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced there are now 322 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County — the most in one day since the pandemic began.

This number has grown exponentially in the last month as the Delta variant continues to spread, causing hospital leadership from across Northwest Florida to speak out Monday about the need for vaccinations.

“We’re here today to state how important it is for your health and the safety of our children and the community to get vaccinated,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO of Community Health Northwest Florida.

Health officials say COVID-19 is once again causing a strain on hospital staffing.

“To emphasize the impact on our health care system, as of today, West Florida Health Care is rescheduling certain surgeries to reallocate resources to increase our capacity to serve the emergent needs in our community,” said Gay Nord, CEO of West Florida Hospital.

Health care officials say the vaccine is the number one defense against COVID-19 but they agree masking up is still very important, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Monday, about 46% of Escambia County residents are vaccinated.

“It is the two-fisted way in which we can fight this fight and ultimately prevail: masking and vaccination,” said Scott Raynes, president of Baptist Hospital. “It’s there for us. It’s at our fingertips. I would urge each and every one of you to consider it.”

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday there are no plans as of now to bring back a mask mandate.

“If we lived in a world with perfect information, perfect decisions, we’d probably be able to say, ‘yes, let’s do the masks and work with that and get there,’” Robinson said. “But, if we’re not going to ever get to the point where we (all) go get the vaccine, I don’t want to discourage people from getting the vaccine. That, to me, is the No. 1 way out of this.”

Ascension Sacred Heart President and CEO Dawn Rudolph said Monday the recent wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will only get worse before it gets better. Rudolph said more people getting the vaccine would make a difference.

“I don’t believe we’ve hit our peak yet. I’m looking at our colleagues,” Rudolph said. “We still feel our numbers will escalate.”