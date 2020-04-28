Escambia County commissioners vote to reopen beaches starting May 1

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners has voted to reopen Escambia County beaches effective May 1.

The board voted unanimously to reopen Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key beaches, with no restrictions on activity as long as social distancing guidelines are met.

Those guidelines include staying 6 feet apart and maintaining groups of 10 or fewer.

However, the beach will open 30 minutes before sunrise and close 30 minutes after sunset each day.

The area under the Casino Beach pier and pavilions will remain closed until the board’s meeting on May 7.

Neighboring Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Counties have previously voted to reopen their beaches, also starting May 1, with hour limitations.

Okaloosa County beaches, starting May 1, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa County beaches will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day.

