Escambia County breaks single-day COVID-19 case record with 159 new cases

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has followed the positive COVID-19 case spike seen in the rest of Florida — breaking a daily record Friday.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday morning there are 159 new cases of COVID-19 in Escambia County. This is the most new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

The new cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases in Escambia County to 1,559. The FDOH reports 44 total deaths in Escambia County.

The increase in cases has led Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson to issue an emergency order requiring patrons and employees inside businesses within the city limits of Pensacola to wear masks.

The state of Florida has seen nearly 9,000 new cases Friday, which is also a daily record. The state has required bars stop selling alcohol on site to help reduce social activity and the spread of COVID-19.

There have been more than 122,000 total COVID-19 cases in Florida since the pandemic began with 3,366 deaths.

