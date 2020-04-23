Escambia County, Al reports its first COVID-19 death

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 18 COVID-19 cases in the county.

There have been more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases in Alabama and just under 200 deaths.

