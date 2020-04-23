ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been 18 COVID-19 cases in the county.
There have been more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases in Alabama and just under 200 deaths.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Escambia County, Al reports its first COVID-19 death
- At least 6 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana
- 10-year-old girl who made hand-sewn masks for healthcare workers killed in ATV accident
- Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1
- Digital First: Severe weather damage in Mississippi on April 23