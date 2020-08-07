Escambia Co. votes down mask mandate, passes resolution encouraging mask-wearing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — About six weeks after the City of Pensacola passed a mask mandate inside businesses, all eyes were on the Escambia County commission at Thursday night’s meeting.

Commissioner Lumon May added the item to the agenda just before the meeting started around 6 p.m.

Commissioner May made the motion to follow the city and require masks inside businesses across Escambia County but it failed to get a second. Instead, the commission voted 4-1, with May voting against it, to pass a resolution “strongly encouraging” mask wearing and to follow CDC guidelines.

Commissioners Robert Bender and Jeff Bergosh talked about possibly supporting a mandate but not the same mandate as the city. There was discussion of penalties and enforcement and making that different from the city’s mandate which fines violators of the ordinance.

Before the commission meeting, more than a dozen people spoke during a public forum both for and against a mandate.

