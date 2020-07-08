Escambia Co. sees COVID-19 hospitalizations jump from 17 to 137 in 3 weeks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the past few weeks, three hospitals in the Pensacola area have gone from 17 patients with COVID-19 to 137 reported this week.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook as he continued to encourage everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Mayor Robinson said when they first started tracking this in mid-June there were 17 patients with COVID-19 combined at Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida Hospital. A week later, there were 34; then on July 1, there were 77 and there are 137 reported patients this week.

Escambia County has launched a new dashboard that shows specific numbers in the county when it comes to positive cases, hospitalizations and hospital beds available.

