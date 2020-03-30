ER Doctor urges people to support healthcare workers this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monday is National Doctors’ Day and you’re reminded to support healthcare workers even more so during this time.

Dr. Katie Friedman is a pediatric doctor who works in the emergency room of a Florida hospital. She is especially grateful for the team she works with during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday she urged parents to help their kids create signs showing their support for hospital staff.

“It doesn’t have to be a doctor. Someone who is really taking on COVID on the front lines. Whether it’s EMS, a respiratory tech, a doctor or a nurse, just showing them through a sign how much you love them, she said.

She hopes people from across the country will join the efforts and post their signs in front of their homes and on social media to help spread the appreciation.

Dr. Friedman and her two sisters run a website and blog where they discuss daily life and many topics. You can visit their website here.

