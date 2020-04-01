Employees test positive for COVID-19 at prisons in Milton, Century

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — There are four employees at prisons in Northwest Florida who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three of those employees are at Blackwater River Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility in Milton and one is at Century Correctional Institution in Escambia County.
No prison inmates in the area have tested positive for the virus.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 5 for the latest.
