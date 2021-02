ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) - Decorations are up and the Mardi Gras season is in full swing in Elberta, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had our Veterans Day parade, as well as our Fourth of July fireworks so we’ve been very capable of maintaining safety and by asking people in the community and visitors as well to wear masks,” said councilwoman Vicky Norris.