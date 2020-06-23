Employee at Walk-On’s Bistro in Mobile possible COVID-19 case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A manager for Walk On’s Bistro in Mobile confirms that there is a possible case of COVID-19, an employee of the restaurant. The manager tells WKRG News 5 that they have a daily sanitizing process, but are stepping up cleaning even more in the next 24 hours.

The case has not been confirmed, but management asked the employee to get tested and said they would decide what actions to take when results are revealed.

