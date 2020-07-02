Emergency room physician speaks candidly about COVID-19 in lower Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Doctor J.C. Jacobs, an emergency room physician in Mobile who also owns Urgent Care By the Bay in Daphne, has had his daily life inundated with COVID-19 since before the pandemic even began.

We asked Jacobs what he thinks people should know right now — when it comes to COVID-19 in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Right now it’s young, healthier patients that are contracting the virus and getting sick with it, which means they are getting sick but they’re able to go home.. stay home.. and not be hospitalized. With the rate of infections increasing in young healthy patients, that will increase the risk of exposure to high-risk patients which will for sure increase the hospitalization rate. We’ve seen a slight increase in hospitalization rate, but nothing that would overwhelm our system at this point. There have been outlier cases of young healthy people that have gotten very sick, and some that have died. So it’s always a possibility. Another reason to be extra careful. Dr. J.C. Jacobs

