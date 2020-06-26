Eglin AFB gives COVID-19 update

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin AFB in Okaloosa County Florida says they are giving guidelines to those around the base after more cases were confirmed in the community and on the installment.

Key messages to get across:

To active-duty members: While in the community, they ask that you look at the area and mitigate the risk you are in. Contact the company before you go into a business. And ask questions like the mask-wearing policy and other safety procedures.

Went renting recreation vehicles across the area, rent through the installation to lower the risk of spread, and create a smaller environment.

The base is working on a way to allow active-duty members to take leave. A travel restriction was put into place at the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Okaloosa County reported 39 new cases for Thursday as Florida saw the highest number of reported cases in a single day throughout the pandemic at nearly 9,000.

There is no data to show how many cases are connected to Eglin AFB.

The updated visitor policy:

