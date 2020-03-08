OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a tweet from Eglin Airforce Base a contractor who was potentially exposed to COVID-19 tests negative for the illness. The tweet reads “The 96th Medical Grp received results from Florida Dept of Health for the contractor w/th 96th Cyberspace Test Grp, who was potentially exposed to COVID-19. The contractor was found to be negative for the virus.”
- Eglin AFB contractor tests negative for COVID-19
- Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash
- Fraud Fighters, 3/8/20: “Coronavirus Scams”
- Lovely Sunday, unsettled week ahead
- Prayers continue for local church group stranded in Holy Land quarantine, church services proceed as scheduled