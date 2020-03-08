Eglin AFB contractor tests negative for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It's Sunday and that means church service for a lot of people. Services at 3 Circle Church locations will continue despite more than a dozen of their members stranded in the Holy Land. According to a post late Saturday, 3 Circle Church continues to ask people to pray for the group. It says they already prepared for the group to be away through March 12, which was the plan originally.

The post says they continue to wait for test results in Bethlehem and so far none of the group seems ill. The church post says the group even had a taste of home, Popeye's fried chicken, for one of their meals.