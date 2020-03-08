Eglin AFB contractor tests negative for COVID-19

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a tweet from Eglin Airforce Base a contractor who was potentially exposed to COVID-19 tests negative for the illness. The tweet reads “The 96th Medical Grp received results from Florida Dept of Health for the contractor w/th 96th Cyberspace Test Grp, who was potentially exposed to COVID-19. The contractor was found to be negative for the virus.”

