Eglin AFB closes beach property

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base announced the immediate closure of the Okaloosa Island beach property due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eglin Okaloosa Island beach property closed

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 96th Test Wing commander ordered the closure of all Eglin beach property located on Okaloosa Island starting March 20 – April 30.

Locations include Okaloosa Island beach pavilions and associated parking areas. Barriers have been installed at beach access points and law enforcement officers from the 96th Security Forces Squadron and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will patrol the areas of concern to enforce closures.

These closures fall in conjunction with Okaloosa County beach closures.

