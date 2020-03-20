Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Eglin AFB closes beach property

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
eglin_1534798772959_52497769_ver1.0_640_360_1550528164873.JPG

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base announced the immediate closure of the Okaloosa Island beach property due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eglin Okaloosa Island beach property closed

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 96th Test Wing commander ordered the closure of all Eglin beach property located on Okaloosa Island starting March 20 – April 30.

Locations include Okaloosa Island beach pavilions and associated parking areas. Barriers have been installed at beach access points and law enforcement officers from the 96th Security Forces Squadron and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will patrol the areas of concern to enforce closures.

These closures fall in conjunction with Okaloosa County beach closures.

Office of Public Affairs

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories