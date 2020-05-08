Eglin AFB Beach area closed due to rise in beachgoers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Commander, Brig. Gen. Scott Cain with the 96th Test Wing closed the East Pass Beach Area property Thursday.

Barriers have been installed to prevent unsafe parking on the shoulder of U.S. 98.

The area next to the Marler Bridge is being shut down due to the rise in people and to protect the Eglin range.

“I appreciate your cooperation with ensuring the safety of our community while protecting the vital national security missions we execute on Eglin AFB and the reservation.” Commander, Brig. Gen. Scott Cain

Areas of concern include:

Incompatible and unsafe blend of beach goers and moving vessels along the shoreline

Illegal and unsafe vehicular traffic: travelling the wrong direction on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 98

Lack of adequate parking control: vehicles parking on the shoulder of U.S. 98 and EPBA

Illegal commercial activity taking place by water-bound vendors

Inability to fund adequate solutions to safety and liability issues

