Egg prices are skyrocketing because of coronavirus panic shopping

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Americans are stockpiling eggs during the coronavirus pandemic — as they cook more meals at home. And that’s leading to supply shortages and a spike in prices at some supermarkets.

According to the most recent Nielsen data, egg sales went up 44 percent for the week ending March 14 compared with a year ago.

Walmart and other big grocers have set limits in recent days on purchases of eggs and other high-demand products.

A commodity market research firm says retailers are ordering up to six times their normal egg volumes. And they’ve depleted the supply that producers were beginning to build for easter.

Meanwhile, wholesale egg prices have risen 180 percent since the beginning of March.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories