Educators excited to be considered eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is increasing its COVID-19 vaccine pool to include people 65-years-old and older and more frontline workers, including teachers.

“It gives us a glimmer of hope that there’s an end in sight,” said Phillip Murphy, the head basketball coach at McGill-Toolen Catholic School.

Many in the education field were excited about the news. “Statewide talking with a lot of coaches today, everyone is elated, this could be a game-changer for us,” said Murphy.

It is especially meaningful to Murphy. On Monday, his best friend and assistant coach Mark Shelley died after a two month battle with COVID-19.

Murphy actually was able to get the vaccine Tuesday. “It’s a great feeling and very emotional moment when the shot went in and then the aftermath just sitting there thinking you know if he had that opportunity what a difference that could make,” said Murphy.

Several other teachers at McGill-Toolen have gotten the vaccine already. “I know a lot of places, if they have unused vaccine doses left at the end of the day, I know a lot of people have gotten them that way. They’re like a waiting list,” explained Murphy.

They are glad all educators will soon be able to get a vaccine as well.

“With the recent loss of a good friend and my fellow coach, I couldn’t be happier the vaccinations now include educators hopefully we can save some lives and get everybody back headed in the right direction,” said Murphy.

Last week we spoke with some educators about confusion surrounding the vaccine rollout. Lee Salter wanted to get the vaccine, but was turned away. He was able to get a vaccine Thursday, but was concerned about the other teachers and staff at his school. He provided this statement:

“I am very proud that our state has decided to include educators and school staff members into the next phase. I do hope that between now and the 8th that if vaccines are remaining at clinics, educators can be considered. We have a long road ahead concerning this virus, and I hope this step will help to protect our educators.” Lee Salter, the Assistant Principal at C.P. Carmichael Alternative School.

The Alabama Department of Education also reacted to the news educators would soon be able to get vaccinated in the entire state of Alabama. They sent us this statement: