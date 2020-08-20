ECSD releases video showing COVID-19 safety precautions on school buses

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Next week, nearly half of the students in the Escambia County School District will return to the classrooms and the district has released its plan for bus safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each bus will have disinfectant spray, antibacterial hand wipes, disposable face masks for students who need them, gloves and all drivers will wear face shields. Buses will be disinfected twice per day.
Masks are strongly encouraged but not required just like in the schools.
Hand sanitizer will be at the front for students when they get on and off the bus.
ECSD is asking parents to talk to their children so they can do their part. Parents are asked to educate their children on the importance of wearing a mask as well as sanitizing their hands as often as possible.
All students will also have assigned seating on all buses.
LATEST STORIES
- Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Central Atlantic, Expected to become Laura
- Harris formally nominated as Biden running mate
- SAD UPDATE: Alabama teen succumbs to COVID-19
- Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses gay slur on air
- Tuscaloosa businesses brace for loss due to no tailgating, 20% capacity rule this football season