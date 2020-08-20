ECSD releases video showing COVID-19 safety precautions on school buses

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Next week, nearly half of the students in the Escambia County School District will return to the classrooms and the district has released its plan for bus safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each bus will have disinfectant spray, antibacterial hand wipes, disposable face masks for students who need them, gloves and all drivers will wear face shields. Buses will be disinfected twice per day.

Masks are strongly encouraged but not required just like in the schools.

Hand sanitizer will be at the front for students when they get on and off the bus.

ECSD is asking parents to talk to their children so they can do their part. Parents are asked to educate their children on the importance of wearing a mask as well as sanitizing their hands as often as possible.

All students will also have assigned seating on all buses.

LATEST STORIES